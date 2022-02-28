STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Police builds height barriers to stop lorries at Chennai's Ennore bridge

Ideally, the container lorries have to travel through Athipattu Pudhunagar and Manali New Town or Outer Ring Road before Minjur to enter the city.

Published: 28th February 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Work for height barriers begin at Ennore Creek bridge

Work for height barriers begin at Ennore Creek bridge. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As container lorries from Ennore port and North Chennai Thermal Power Station continue plying through the residential areas and Ennore Creek bridge, the police department has initiated works to build height restriction pillars in two places to bring a permanent solution to the problem.

Ideally, the container lorries have to travel through Athipattu Pudhunagar and Manali New Town or Outer Ring Road before Minjur to enter the city. However, they are currently taking a shortcut and using the Ennore Creek bridge, which would save them a travel of more than 15 km.

The residents complain that the lives of motorists and schoolchildren are at risk due to this. "During the last two lockdowns, the container lorries started using the route through Ennore Creek Bridge. The roads have been damaged due to this. We thought this would stop once lockdown is lifted and schools are opened, but that is not the case. We are happy that the officials are taking steps to stop it," said Venkataiah, a local resident.

The Kathivakkam road and many interior roads have been severely damaged due to this. Officials should also take up repair works of the roads soon, said Santhosh, another resident. Following several complaints that container lorries are travelling through residential areas, we held a meeting with stakeholders.

While works started near the Ennore Creek Bridge to build the height barrier, work in another location, which is yet to be finalised, will start soon. The height barriers will also have long distance blinkers which will alert container lorries during the night. We are planning to keep signages at important junctions asking container lorries to not use the route, said a senior police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ennore bridge North Chennai Thermal Power Station Ennore Port Chennai lorries Chennai container lorries
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp