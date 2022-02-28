Police builds height barriers to stop lorries at Chennai's Ennore bridge

Subashini Vijayakumar By

CHENNAI: As container lorries from Ennore port and North Chennai Thermal Power Station continue plying through the residential areas and Ennore Creek bridge, the police department has initiated works to build height restriction pillars in two places to bring a permanent solution to the problem.

Ideally, the container lorries have to travel through Athipattu Pudhunagar and Manali New Town or Outer Ring Road before Minjur to enter the city. However, they are currently taking a shortcut and using the Ennore Creek bridge, which would save them a travel of more than 15 km.

The residents complain that the lives of motorists and schoolchildren are at risk due to this. "During the last two lockdowns, the container lorries started using the route through Ennore Creek Bridge. The roads have been damaged due to this. We thought this would stop once lockdown is lifted and schools are opened, but that is not the case. We are happy that the officials are taking steps to stop it," said Venkataiah, a local resident.

The Kathivakkam road and many interior roads have been severely damaged due to this. Officials should also take up repair works of the roads soon, said Santhosh, another resident. Following several complaints that container lorries are travelling through residential areas, we held a meeting with stakeholders.

While works started near the Ennore Creek Bridge to build the height barrier, work in another location, which is yet to be finalised, will start soon. The height barriers will also have long distance blinkers which will alert container lorries during the night. We are planning to keep signages at important junctions asking container lorries to not use the route, said a senior police officer.