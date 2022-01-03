Pitch dark Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road in Chennai is nightmare for commuters

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expansion works on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road have come at a heavy cost. The damage caused to the street lights and other utilities, remain unattended for at least a year. With no street lights, the road is unsafe for both pedestrians and motorists at night.

The arterial road connects airport in Meenambakkam with the IT corridor in OMR. However, the two-km stretch now poses a fatal risk. Two bikers have died in separate accident during the monsoon. "Even office cab drivers hesitate to drop us back due to the poor condition of roads and how unsafe the localities are due to poor illumination. There have been cases when miscreants stopped the driver on his way back and extorted money," said K Parthiban, driver at an IT company.

Adding to their woes is the large population of stray cattle that sits right in the middle of the dark roads. "I met with a major accident six months ago while travelling along the stretch. As there are no lights, one can only see the cattle after getting very close. I rammed a herd and suffered injuries. The public too hesitate to stop and help the victim because the locality looks eerie," said R Narayanan, a regular motorist.

Moreover, the street is very unsafe for women. According to M Keerthana, a resident, tippler menace has increased post pandemic. Anti-social activities happen near the lake and they grope any passersby. Even basic facilities like traffic signals and drains are absent.

Even parking management is poor as hundreds of truckers occupy the left-lanes on both sides.When contacted, highways officials said they would pay local corporation for the repair works. Corporation officials said they covered manholes and a few potholes. However, no clear statement was made regarding the state of street lights.