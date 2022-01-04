STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Biomedical waste found dumped in the open

Residents of Chennai and its vicinities continue to find biomedical waste dumped at random locations.

Published: 04th January 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Biomedical waste found near the Anantapur-Chennai highway | Express

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Chennai and its vicinities continue to find biomedical waste dumped at random locations. This time it was dumped in Veppambattu, adjacent to the Anantapur-Chennai highway. On Sunday, activist Pugalventhan Venkatesan discovered used syringes, cotton swabs and other medical waste on the stretch.

“I do a check during weekends and somehow find biomedical waste in one place or the other. This is a perennial problem that needs to be addressed immediately,” said Pugalventhan. Following a complaint, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) workers cleared it by Monday evening. 

“There is a CCTV camera on the highway. Officials could find out who dumped it and penalise them. Otherwise, they will keep finding new places to dump the medical waste,” said R Suresh, a local resident.
“Biomedical waste poses an immediate risk to those living in the area. It releases harmful substances into the air, land, and water. Many of these substances hundreds or even thousands of years to break down,” said a retired official from TNPCB.

When asked about a permanent solution, TNPCB officials said they are cracking down on hospitals that do not have biomedical waste disposal authorisation.  Complaints have been received from residents in areas like Tiruneermalai, Anankaputhur, Kundrathur and Vandalur about dumping of waste in open grounds and also waterbodies.

Many complaints
Complaints have been received from residents in areas like Tiruneermalai, Kundrathur and Vandalur about dumping of waste in open grounds and also waterbodies

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biomedical waste Chennai
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp