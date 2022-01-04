STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT-Madras to launch master’s prog on electric vehicles

To cater to the needs of growing electric vehicle industry, IIT-Madras on Monday announced roll out a master’s programme on electric vehicles (EVs).

Published: 04th January 2022

IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Eight departments of IIT will collaborate on the interdisciplinary dual degree course aimed at students graduating from the college’s BTech and dual degree programmes, the institute said in a statement. “The content offered is carefully curated to build sufficient depth in each domain, starting from vehicle basics and going to very specific aggregates including batteries and motors,” said T Asokan, head of engineering design department at IIT-M.

This Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) will boost the students’ engagement with eMobility and will be offered for its BTech and Dual Degree Students. This program will enhance the research capabilities in this exciting field. Students are expected to enrol in this programme from January 2022 during their third year of BTech and Dual Degree Programs. The initial intake is expected to be 25 students.

CS Shankar Ram, a professor at the department of Engineering Design, said, “The students will study core subjects before taking up electives to specialise. They would also do a project and can either opt for industry employment or pursue further research.” “The course provides flexibility to the students in choosing sub-domain as well as orientates them towards industry and research,” he added.

