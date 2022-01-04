Punching past poverty

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Dawn cracks early at Cox Colony in Chintadripet. On a mist-filled December morning, echoes of grunts and shuffles welcome us into GS Boxing Academy. Behind the tiny blue gate, a handful of school kids from the neighbourhood diligently listen to the stern instructions from their coach U Govindaraj. It’s 5 am and the visibly cramped space exudes an air of energy and excitement. Sporting their jerseys and defense shield, one group of kids rehearses their legwork inside a boxing ring. The other group throws punches on makeshift boxing bags made of multi-coloured stacked tires suspended from a pole.

One battle at a time

Behind this everyday rigour is the sweat of a hardworking team that transformed a dilapidated building of Chennai City Police Boys & Girls Club into this 1,000-odd-sq-ft functional space. Stained walls are painted with portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar, boxing champion Muhamma d Ali, and inspirational quotes. The once unkempt premises is now cleaned daily and maintained well. All thanks to Govindaraj and Whakapapa Foundation’s KS Kharthickeyen and JL Abinaya for toiling selflessly since the end of 2019, and helping underprivileged children get a better life through amateur boxing.

The club currently trains around 35 students in the morning (5 am to 8 am) and evening (5 pm to 8 pm). Taking us beind the scenes, Govindaraj, the man who runs the show, says, “From 2016, I’ve been training kids part-time at a corporation ground in Egmore. I was working full-time as a load man in a railway station. It used to be exhausting to juggle the two jobs because both were labour-intensive. On top of that, training in an open space during the monsoon used to be challenging because of rain and the damage it would leave behind. But that’s a crucial period of the year when we would practise for national matches. Fortunately, during my hunt for a better place, I accidentally chanced upon this one and grabbed the opportunity. We moved here just before the pandemic.”

Chasing dreams

Despite operating with minimal equipment and mounting financial problems, the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS)-approved coach has managed to produce medal winners at national and state levels. In three years, four kids have represented Tamil Nadu at the Junior Men’s Nationals; one of them has won a bronze medal and two have been selected to participate in the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games. “All the kids who train here are from poor family backgrounds where even their next meal is uncertain. They step into this place with big dreams of getting government jobs through sports quota. When I had a chance, I missed it because of carelessness and now I’m carrying that baggage of guilt. I don’t want the same for these kids. I’ve quit my job as a loadman and decided to dedicate my life to coaching them so that they don’t regret a missed opportunity for the rest of their lives like me,” says Govindaraj hopefully.

Sharing his vision and aiding his dreams are Kharthickeyen and Abinaya. The duo, through their non-profit organisation, has been raising funds from well-wishers to improve the infrastructure of the academy, provide a sustainable income for the coach and arrange sports equipment for training the kids. “I met the coach when I wanted to take up boxing. After my tryst with commercial trainers, I was amused to see the way he approached the game. The coach here ensures the kids are trained thoroughly and money is secondary. While he adjusts with what the kids offer, our priority is to give him a standard salary every month since he’s the backbone of the academy,” Kharthickeyen explains.

There’s immense talent and potential for growth in these kids. It reflects in the way they learn with intent and train with vigour. “The kids will perform exceptionally well with some support. For instance, a pair of boxing gloves used by a kid comes for only three months because they use it to the best. It’s tough for us to procure these gears as the branded ones are expensive. The gym equipment is second-hand and will conk off anytime. Water stagnates in the academy during the monsoon. We managed with basics during the pandemic but that may not continue,” he adds.

Learning it the hard way

Despite treading a path riddled with uncertainties and new struggles, the team is slightly hopeful with the awareness that boxing has amassed among the general public. The recent shift in perception towards the sport will pave the way for a brighter future, believes Govindaraj. “The preconceived notion that boxing is rugged is fading. As a coach, I need to promise the parents that the kids will stay disciplined and focused. I maintain a rapport with parents so that if there’s a problem at home with their kids, they can reach out to me. I’ve taught kids the spirit of sportsmanship and to raise their hand only inside the ring. Our goal is to nurture and produce more talents.”

The team is grateful for constant support from Pon Baskaran, the president of Tamil Nadu Boxing Association and renowned boxers like Lakshmikanthan and Venkatesan Devarajan. “With people being more informed, the organisers are also prompt in delivering the medals and certificates in time. If the sport gets its due limelight and assistance from the government then it can be promoted and taken to the next level,” suggests Govindaraj. The academy is currently registered as a Section 8 Company to ensure the right appropriation of funds towards their charitable cause.

Address: GS Boxing Academy, Cox Colony, Chintadripet.

To support, call: 7904599095