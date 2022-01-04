Twist in 'robbery' at Chennai MRTS station, booking clerk and wife held for staging drama

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

CHENNAI: In a twist in the 'robbery' at the Thiruvanmiyur MRTS railway station, Government Railway Police personnel have arrested the booking clerk and his wife for stealing money and staging a drama as he had lost money playing online games.

The accused were identified as Teekaram Meena, 29, and his wife Saraswathi, 27. Teekaram, a native of Rajasthan, had been employed in the Railway Department for about five years and was posted in Thiruvanmiyur MRTS for 1.5 years.

According to the GRP Inspector S Saalini, Teekaram had borrowed money from his colleagues and friends to the tune of more than Rs 2.50 lakhs.

“Hatching a plan, Teekaram made his wife Saraswathi visit the MRTS railway station early on Monday morning. Saraswathi had traveled from Urapakkam in an autorickshaw and got off on one of the lanes behind the Tidel Park. She then walked towards the railway station, tied her husband with rope, gagged him and walked back to the lane opposite to the railway station with a cash bag. She then boarded another autorickshaw and left home,” said a senior police officer.

As the MRTS lacked CCTV cameras, the police after analysing CCTV footage near Tidel Park found a woman boarding an autorickshaw.

The driver was traced with his registration number and questioned. He told police that he dropped the woman at Urapakkam which happened to be Teekaram’s residence.

Later, the cops questioned Teekaram and during interrogation, he confessed to having committed the theft. He told police that he had borrowed money to play online games as he was addicted to it of late.

The team examined Teekaram’s house and found the cash bundle near a well in the backyard of the house.