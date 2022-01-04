STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Twist in 'robbery' at Chennai MRTS station, booking clerk and wife held for staging drama

During interrogation, the clerk Teekaram Meena confessed to having committed the theft. He told police that he had borrowed money to play online games as he was addicted to it of late.

Published: 04th January 2022 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

DIG of Railway police MV Jaya Gauri address the press regarding the railway clerks money theft at Tiruvanmaiyur railway station. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

DIG of Railway police MV Jaya Gauri address the press regarding the railway clerks money theft at Tiruvanmaiyur railway station. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a twist in the 'robbery' at the Thiruvanmiyur MRTS railway station, Government Railway Police personnel have arrested the booking clerk and his wife for stealing money and staging a drama as he had lost money playing online games.

The accused were identified as Teekaram Meena, 29, and his wife Saraswathi, 27. Teekaram, a native of Rajasthan, had been employed in the Railway Department for about five years and was posted in Thiruvanmiyur MRTS for 1.5 years.

According to the GRP Inspector S Saalini, Teekaram had borrowed money from his colleagues and friends to the tune of more than Rs 2.50 lakhs.

“Hatching a plan, Teekaram made his wife Saraswathi visit the MRTS railway station early on Monday morning. Saraswathi had traveled from Urapakkam in an autorickshaw and got off on one of the lanes behind the Tidel Park. She then walked towards the railway station, tied her husband with rope, gagged him and walked back to the lane opposite to the railway station with a cash bag. She then boarded another autorickshaw and left home,” said a senior police officer.

Police inspect the Thiruvanmiyur MRTS in Chennai on Monday | P Jawahar

As the MRTS lacked CCTV cameras, the police after analysing CCTV footage near Tidel Park found a woman boarding an autorickshaw.

The driver was traced with his registration number and questioned. He told police that he dropped the woman at Urapakkam which happened to be Teekaram’s residence.

Later, the cops questioned Teekaram and during interrogation, he confessed to having committed the theft. He told police that he had borrowed money to play online games as he was addicted to it of late.

The team examined Teekaram’s house and found the cash bundle near a well in the backyard of the house.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvanmiyur Chennai MRTS
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp