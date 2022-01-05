STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man murders woman for ‘killing brother’

“After his brother’s death, S Karthik fell in love with the woman.

Published: 05th January 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a woman was strangled to death, her brother-in-law and his friend were detained for questioning. According to the police, the 26-year-old woman was married to S Vijay from Palavakkam, who died a few months ago.

“After his brother’s death, S Karthik fell in love with the woman. Recently, when he asked about the circumstances leading to the death of his brother, the woman had allegedly warned him that if he kept pestering her about it he will meet the same fate,” said the police.

Quoting Karthik who was detained for inquiries, police said, he decided to eliminate the woman as he suspected that she killed his brother. On Sunday morning, Karthik and his friend reached the house and strangled the woman with a towel and fled, said the police.

The woman’s mother who found her unconscious informed the police. Police said Karthik claimed he was in a relationship with the woman as he wanted to find out the reason of his brother’s death.  Karthik and his friend are yet to be arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp