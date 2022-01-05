Man murders woman for ‘killing brother’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a woman was strangled to death, her brother-in-law and his friend were detained for questioning. According to the police, the 26-year-old woman was married to S Vijay from Palavakkam, who died a few months ago.

“After his brother’s death, S Karthik fell in love with the woman. Recently, when he asked about the circumstances leading to the death of his brother, the woman had allegedly warned him that if he kept pestering her about it he will meet the same fate,” said the police.

Quoting Karthik who was detained for inquiries, police said, he decided to eliminate the woman as he suspected that she killed his brother. On Sunday morning, Karthik and his friend reached the house and strangled the woman with a towel and fled, said the police.

The woman’s mother who found her unconscious informed the police. Police said Karthik claimed he was in a relationship with the woman as he wanted to find out the reason of his brother’s death. Karthik and his friend are yet to be arrested.