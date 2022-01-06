STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

After protest, Foxconn staff hesitant to return to work

The eight women, along with 151 others, were food poisoned at one of the hostels for employees at International Maritime Academy at Puduchatram in Tiruvallur district.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

foxconn

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many employees of Foxconn Technology Group, who went back home after 159 workers suffered from food poisoning, are not sure if they want to come back to work at the factory in Sunguvarchatram near Sriperumbudur.

An employee, on condition of anonymity, said parents are reluctant to send their daughters back to the hostel. The employees, hailing from Thoothukudi, Tiruchy and Vellore, work for a sum of `10,000. “Usually, women in the 18-27 age group are hired,” said one of the women, who refused to provide details about the agent who hired her.She said even women from Chennai were being hired.

Recalling the protest, which was held after the management failed to provide details of eight women who fell ill due to food poisoning, women workers said they were angry after authorities stated that the women walked away without informing them. The eight women, along with 151 others, were food poisoned at one of the hostels for employees at International Maritime Academy at Puduchatram in Tiruvallur district.

“This is like shirking responsibility. We were never allowed to go out without permission from our parents. Even for a leave, we have to intimate them three days before,” she said. Another worker said the salary for this month has been credited and she is unlikely to rejoin.When TNIE visited a hostel in Sunguvarchatram, it was found to be devoid of proper ventilation and hygiene. A watchman there said around 200 women stayed there till November 30, after which they were shifted to another hostel.

“Usually, four to seven women stayed in a room measuring 144 sq m. The women preferred to stay together so we allowed it,” said the caretaker. A Foxconn spokesperson, whom TNIE reached out through e-mail over measures taken to bring workers back to the plant, failed to respond. Officials at the plant said they would talk to the  employees once the ongoing internal audit is done.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Foxconn
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp