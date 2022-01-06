STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bid to smuggle 1,364 star tortoises foiled at Chennai airport

Published: 06th January 2022

Star tortoises seized by Chennai Air Cargo Customs officers | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A total of 1,364 star tortoises were seized by Chennai Air Cargo Customs at air cargo export shed in Meenambakkam. It was being smuggled to Malaysia, according to a release. As per the shipping bill, goods were declared as 230 kg of  live crab. The subject shipment was Risk Management System (RMS) facilitated which was not meant for examination.

On suspicion, Air Cargo Intelligence Officers examined the cargo and found seven out of 13 packages contained 1,364 Indian Star Tortoises. Star Tortoises are listed as an endangered  species in CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered  Species) Appendix-I and are covered under schedule-IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. The tortoises were handed over to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. 

