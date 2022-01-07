STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven held for clash in college

Thoraipakkam police on Wednesday arrested seven people, including three minors, after a clash among students of a private college.

By Express News Service

According to the police, on Monday, two of the accused R Sakthi Vignesh (18) and his brother R Palanivel (19) both BCom students at the private college had allegedly attacked and verbally abused Dinesh*, a 17-year-old student of the same college for overspeeding close to their college.

On Tuesday, Dinesh and his friends gang attacked Sakthi Vignesh and Palanivel inside the college campus. Later when the brothers were leaving for home, the gang took them on a motorbike to a nearby residential colony. There the brothers were tied up and beaten. Based on a complaint, Dinesh and his gang, the police arrested seven people including the brothers and Dinesh. Two persons Nirmal and Nishanth are absconding, the police said.

According to the police, two other minors were also arrested and were sent to a government observation home along with Dinesh. The other accused identified as Sakthi Vignesh, Palanivel, C Sarathy alias Johnny (21), S Yogesh (18) were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

