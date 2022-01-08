Drive against drugs: Chennai police nab 15 in a week

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police, under the initiative ‘Drive Against Drugs’, booked six ganja cases and two cases for alleged illegal possession of Tydol tablets between Dec 31 and Jan 6. The police arrested 15 people and recovered 101.25 kg of ganja worth `10,12,500 and more than 700 Tydol tablets.

The highest amount of ganja was recovered by the Vyasarpadi police. They arrested four people, including two women, and recovered 96 kg of ganja. The accused were identified as T Mangaraj (32) of AP, S Saranraj alias Saran Kumar (24) of Kasimedu, S Thondilakshmi (60) of Kasimedu and E Kavitha (25) of Thiruvottiyur.

The highest amount of Tydol tablets was seized by St Thomas Mount police. They arrested five people and recovered 700 tablets. The accused were identified as W Kevin Babu (22), S Arun (22), S Vimal Raj (25), S Arun (21) and R Jagannathan (19).

Two arrested for ganja smuggling

Salem: Two persons were arrested in the city on Friday for smuggling ganja. Acting on a tip-off, Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB) along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) checked the Sabari Express and found two persons possessing 21 kg of ganja.