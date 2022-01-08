STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Drive against drugs: Chennai police nab 15 in a week

The Chennai city police, under the initiative ‘Drive Against Drugs’, booked six ganja cases and two cases for alleged illegal possession of Tydol tablets between Dec 31 and Jan 6.

Published: 08th January 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police, under the initiative ‘Drive Against Drugs’, booked six ganja cases and two cases for alleged illegal possession of Tydol tablets between Dec 31 and Jan 6. The police arrested 15 people and recovered 101.25 kg of ganja worth `10,12,500 and more than 700 Tydol tablets.

The highest amount of ganja was recovered by the Vyasarpadi police. They arrested four people, including two women, and recovered 96 kg of ganja. The accused were identified as T Mangaraj (32) of AP, S Saranraj alias Saran Kumar (24) of Kasimedu, S Thondilakshmi (60) of Kasimedu and E Kavitha (25) of Thiruvottiyur.

The highest amount of Tydol tablets was seized by St Thomas Mount police. They arrested five people and recovered 700 tablets. The accused were identified as W Kevin Babu (22), S Arun (22), S Vimal Raj (25), S Arun (21) and R Jagannathan (19).

Two arrested for ganja smuggling
Salem: Two persons were arrested in the city on Friday for smuggling ganja. Acting on a tip-off, Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB) along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) checked the Sabari Express and found two persons possessing 21 kg of ganja.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp