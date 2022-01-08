Rs 1,000 crore allocated for flood mitigation work in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief minister MK Stalin on Friday said Rs 1,000 crore would be allocated as first tranche for flood mitigation and water management in Chennai and its surrounding areas under a long-term plan drafted by a committee headed by retired IAS officer V Thiruppugazh.

“The government is working with the objective that people should not face any difficulty in the next monsoon season,” the CM said in his reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday.

The panel has recently submitted its interim report and a detailed report is likely to be submitted in three months. The report delineates flood prevention measures in 600 vulnerable locations. “Without waiting for funds from the Union government, we have released Rs 801 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund and expedited relief work.

To find a permanent solution to the water woes of Chennai, the recommendations of the Thiruppugazh panel will be implemented by coordinating the work of municipal administration, water resources, and highways departments,” Stalin said.

The CM said that he was the first person on the field to carry out relief and restoration work when floods hit Chennai, and ministers and officials were fully involved in relief operations. During the second spell of rain, I drove straight from the airport to rain-affected areas at midnight and due to our swift action, loss of lives and damage to properties were avoided, Stalin said.