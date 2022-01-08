STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Rs 1,000 crore allocated for flood mitigation work in Chennai

The panel has recently submitted its interim report and a detailed report is likely to be submitted in three months.

Published: 08th January 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief minister MK Stalin on Friday said Rs 1,000 crore would be allocated as first tranche for flood mitigation and water management in Chennai and its surrounding areas under a long-term plan drafted by a committee headed by retired IAS officer V Thiruppugazh.  

“The government is working with the objective that people should not face any difficulty in the next monsoon season,” the CM said in his reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday.  

The panel has recently submitted its interim report and a detailed report is likely to be submitted in three months.  The report delineates flood prevention measures in 600 vulnerable locations.  “Without waiting for funds from the Union government, we have released Rs 801 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund and expedited relief work.

To find a permanent solution to the water woes of Chennai, the recommendations of the Thiruppugazh panel will be implemented by coordinating the work of municipal administration, water resources, and highways departments,” Stalin said. 

The CM said that he was the first person on the field to carry out relief and restoration work when floods hit Chennai, and ministers and officials were fully involved in relief operations. During the second spell of rain, I drove straight from the airport to rain-affected areas at midnight and due to our swift action, loss of lives and damage to properties were avoided, Stalin said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai flood mitigation Chennai Floods
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp