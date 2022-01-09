STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Social distancing goes for toss as Chennai markets see massive crowd ahead of Sunday shutdown

Commercial hubs like T Nagar, Purasawalkam and Koyambedu market witness huge crowds as public throw caution to the wind

Published: 09th January 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

People throng shops at Ranganathan Street in T Nagar on Saturday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

People throng shops at Ranganathan Street in T Nagar on Saturday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A single-day lockdown and the upcoming Pongal festival was enough to drive hundreds of people to commercial hubs like T Nagar, Purasawalkam and the Koyambedu market on Saturday. Many were seen without masks and had no regard for social distancing.

Corporation officials said that almost 100% of the staff, especially in Koyambedu market and Ranganathan Street in T Nagar, are fully vaccinated and since corporation staff were busy with the mega vaccination drive, police personnel had a tough task ensuring that people had their masks on.

A corporation official in Koyambedu said everyday, 300-400 random samples are  being drawn in Koyambedu and around 24,000 vaccinations have been done in the market area. During the first wave, the Koyambedu market emerged as one of the biggest clusters.

A member of the Koyambedu Market Management Committee said the committee was strictly overseeing mask compliance and only five cases of Covid-19 were reported from the market area during contact tracing by corporation officials. Of them, two were workers and three, visitors.

“Our team is on the field, conducting surprise visits to ensure that everyone is wearing masks,” said the committee member. However, officials said it was not possible to find out exactly how many had picked up infections from the market areas in Koyambedu and Ranganathan Street. 

“We do random testing in these areas and if tested positive, it will be reported under the visitor’s home address and zone so cases will be scattered across the city. Since there is no lockdown now, it is difficult to say what the exact source of infection,” said a corporation official.

The Teynampet zone had the most active cases as on Friday, both in numbers (1,934) and percentage (3.5%). It is followed by T Nagar and Koyambedu with 3.2% of all active cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai COVID 19 lockdown
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp