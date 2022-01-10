STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior citizens with co-morbidities can avail home vaccination by booking via emergency helpline: Greater Chennai Corporation

Senior citizens who have taken only one dose and past the timeframe to get the second dose can also call the numbers to get vaccinated at home.

By Express News Service

Senior citizens with co-morbidities can call the Greater Chennai Corporation helpline numbers to get precautionary booster dose vaccines at their homes itself.

They can call 1913, 044-2538 4520 and 044-4612 2300 and provide their details to avail the facility.

Frontline workers and senior citizens who took the second dose of vaccine before nine months are advised to take the booster dose. The details of the vaccine centers can be found at

http://covid19.chennaicorporation.gov.in/covid/gcc_vaccine_centre/

Those who are going to take booster dose should provide the certificate provided while taking the second dose and also an identity proof like the Aadhaar card, said a press release from the corporation.

