STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corp to finish relaying roads in two months: Officials

The IAS officers, appointed to each zone to oversee the Covid-19 preventive measures, will also monitor the laying of roads. 

Published: 11th January 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The relaying of more than 2,500 roads across the 15 zones of the Chennai Corporation will be completed within two months, said officials involved in the work.

While the work has started again on more than 1,200 roads which was interrupted by the incessant rains, another 1,500 roads damaged due to various reasons, including rains, will also be repaired. The IAS officers, appointed to each zone to oversee the Covid-19 preventive measures, will also monitor the laying of roads. 

“While around 3,000 roads have to be relaid, more than 80 per cent of the work would be completed in two months. Even though a time frame of four months has been given to complete the work, we hope to complete it soon.

Only roads on which the laying of stormwater drains, gas and metro water pipelines are in progress will take more time,” said T Saravanabavanandam, superintending engineer, Bus Route Roads.
Funds for this work will be obtained from Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP), Singara Chennai 2.0 and State Disaster Relief Fund.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Chennai Corporation
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp