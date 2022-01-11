Chennai Corp to finish relaying roads in two months: Officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The relaying of more than 2,500 roads across the 15 zones of the Chennai Corporation will be completed within two months, said officials involved in the work.

While the work has started again on more than 1,200 roads which was interrupted by the incessant rains, another 1,500 roads damaged due to various reasons, including rains, will also be repaired. The IAS officers, appointed to each zone to oversee the Covid-19 preventive measures, will also monitor the laying of roads.

“While around 3,000 roads have to be relaid, more than 80 per cent of the work would be completed in two months. Even though a time frame of four months has been given to complete the work, we hope to complete it soon.

Only roads on which the laying of stormwater drains, gas and metro water pipelines are in progress will take more time,” said T Saravanabavanandam, superintending engineer, Bus Route Roads.

Funds for this work will be obtained from Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP), Singara Chennai 2.0 and State Disaster Relief Fund.