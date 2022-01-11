STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sunday curfew: 1,040 cases booked for Covid violations

On Sunday, during the total lockdown, the Greater Chennai Police booked 1,040 cases for lockdown violations and 98 cases for social distancing violations.

Published: 11th January 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

A make-shift Covid-19 ward set up in Chennai on Thursday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Sunday, during the total lockdown, the Greater Chennai Police booked 1,040 cases for lockdown violations and 98 cases for social distancing violations. The police also recovered 1,205 vehicles, including 49 auto-rickshaws, for violating covid regulations.

The Special Mask Enforcement Team booked 3,174 cases and collected `6,34,800 as penalty. The Law & Order police along with the traffic police recovered 41 vehicles for drunk driving. The city police also launched a helpline number — 9498181239 — to help clear doubts on Covid-19 rules and regulations.

The public can also contact the police through 9498181236, 7200706492 and 7200701843. The other emergency contact numbers are 100 and 112. The police can also be contacted using the ‘Kaavalan’ SOS mobile application. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Sunday curfew COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp