Sunday curfew: 1,040 cases booked for Covid violations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Sunday, during the total lockdown, the Greater Chennai Police booked 1,040 cases for lockdown violations and 98 cases for social distancing violations. The police also recovered 1,205 vehicles, including 49 auto-rickshaws, for violating covid regulations.

The Special Mask Enforcement Team booked 3,174 cases and collected `6,34,800 as penalty. The Law & Order police along with the traffic police recovered 41 vehicles for drunk driving. The city police also launched a helpline number — 9498181239 — to help clear doubts on Covid-19 rules and regulations.

The public can also contact the police through 9498181236, 7200706492 and 7200701843. The other emergency contact numbers are 100 and 112. The police can also be contacted using the ‘Kaavalan’ SOS mobile application.