TN to operate 16K buses for Pongal, over 10K from Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State transport department will operate 16,768 buses between January 11 and 13 across the State to facilitate transportation of commuters ahead of Pongal festival. As many as 10,468 buses will run from Chennai and 6,468 buses will be operated connecting various parts of the State outside the city.

The transport corporations operate around 2,100 buses a day from Chennai to various parts of the State. In addition, 4,000 special buses will be introduced between January 11 and 13, taking the total number of buses plying from Chennai to 10,468, said Transport Minister R S Raja Kannappan, in a statement. “Buses for return journey after January 16 have not been announced. Depending on the lockdown restrictions, we will decide on the special buses,” said a transport official.

Buses to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Kumbakonam will originate from KK Nagar MTC bus stand and buses running via Ponneri and Gummidipundi will start from Madhavaram bus terminus. Kumbakonam and Thanjavur-bound buses will be operated from Tambaram Aringnar Anna MEPZ bus stand and the buses to Tiruvannamalai, Polur, Vandavasi, Neyveli, Vadalur, Chidambaram and Kattumannarkoil that run via Tindivanam will start from Tambaram railway station bus stand, said the statement.

Like the previous year, buses to Vellore, Arani and Arcot will be operated from Poonamallee and buses to all other destinations will run from Koyambedu Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR bus terminus, added the statement. Buses from CMBT will reach the Urapakkam temporary bus stand via Maduravoyal, Poonamallee, Nazarathpet, and Outer Ring Road. The passengers who reserved the tickets from Tambaram and Perungalathur are requested to board the buses at Urapakkam.

For assistance, commuters can call at 9445014450, 9445014436 and toll free number 1800 425 6151.