STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Madras Medical Mission celebrates 40th anniversary

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu inaugurated the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Madras Medical Mission (MMM) Society on Wednesday.

Published: 14th January 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu inaugurated the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Madras Medical Mission (MMM) Society on Wednesday. It was registered in Chennai as a charitable society on January 1982 with objectives to establish hospitals and institutions of medical education to conduct research in all areas of medicine and with the vision of reaching the unreached, the press release said.

The vision became a reality when the Institute of Cardio-Vascular Diseases was started in rented premises under the leadership of Dr KM Cherian, the eminent cardiac surgeon from the Kerala Christian Community in Chennai, the release said. The MMM established its own premises with a 300-bed hospital at Mogappair, Chennai in 1995. It then set up a 700-bed teaching hospital at Puducherry — the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). MMM Society has established itself as a premiere not-for-profit social enterprise in India that is focused on healthcare and medical education, the release added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras Medical Mission
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp