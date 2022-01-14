Madras Medical Mission celebrates 40th anniversary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu inaugurated the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Madras Medical Mission (MMM) Society on Wednesday. It was registered in Chennai as a charitable society on January 1982 with objectives to establish hospitals and institutions of medical education to conduct research in all areas of medicine and with the vision of reaching the unreached, the press release said.

The vision became a reality when the Institute of Cardio-Vascular Diseases was started in rented premises under the leadership of Dr KM Cherian, the eminent cardiac surgeon from the Kerala Christian Community in Chennai, the release said. The MMM established its own premises with a 300-bed hospital at Mogappair, Chennai in 1995. It then set up a 700-bed teaching hospital at Puducherry — the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). MMM Society has established itself as a premiere not-for-profit social enterprise in India that is focused on healthcare and medical education, the release added.