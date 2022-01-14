STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Order issued for three new flyovers in Chennai at Rs 335 crore

  In order to decongest busy areas in the city, a Government Order for construction of three flyovers at a total cost of Rs 335 crore has been issued. 

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to decongest busy areas in the city, a Government Order for construction of three flyovers at a total cost of Rs 335 crore has been issued. This is following an announcement in the budget session of 2021-22. 

The first flyover is to come up over Ganeshapuram subway in North Chennai at a cost of Rs 142 crore and will span 680m in length and 15.2m wide. It will have four lanes. The second subway will come up at Konnur High road-Strahans Road Junction at a cost of Rs 62 crore. It will be 508-m long and 8.4-m wide. According to the Corporation, Konnur High Road Junction is highly congested due to traffic heading to Villivakkam, Perambur Jamalia via Cooks Road, Pattalam via Strahans Road and Purasawalkam via Brickkiln Road.

The third flyover is slated to come up at South Usman Road connecting CIT Nagar first main road at a cost of Rs 131 crore. It is to be 121-m long and 8.4-m wide. 

CM’s surprise inspection
Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday night inspected relaying of roads damaged during the rains. He inspected milling work on Warren Road and road relaying works on Mahalingam Road along with Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. He enquired about whether works are taking place according to specifications.

