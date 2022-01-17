Premature blind baby from Andhra Pradesh gains sight at Chennai hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of doctors from Rajan Eye Care performed intricate surgeries, under general anaesthesia, on a premature baby from Chitoor, Andhra Pradesh. The Rotary Retinopathy of Prematurity Project (ROTAROPP) team, a Rajan Eye Care and Rotary Club of T Nagar liaison - that has been screening babies and giving treatment, free of cost - diagnosed the baby with hybrid retinopathy of premaurity in both eyes. The surgical team was headed by Dr Mohan Rajan.

The anaesthesia team, consisting of paediatric anaesthesioligists Dr Ramesh and Dr Jeenendhar Gothi, administered general anaesthesia to the baby who weighed only 1,200 grams. The vitreoretinal surgical team, headed by Dr Mohan Rajan, consisted of Dr Supriya Dabir Gautham, Dr Manoj Khatri and Dr Arthi M. The ROTAROPP project coordinator Shiva Kumar was also present.