Kamakoti Veezhinathan takes over as director of IIT-Madras

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kamakoti Veezhinathan took charge as director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras on Monday, after his predecessor, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, served two terms.

Kamakoti is a faculty from the department of computer science and engineering, and held the position of associate dean of Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research at the institute. “My focus would be to retain IIT-Madras at the top of the rankings, while constantly striving to enhance the academic and research excellence of the institute,” said Kamakoti.

He added that he would work towards making IIT-Madras an institute of eminence. “With our cutting-edge work in research and development, we will strive to engage more collaboratively with the government — both at the Centre and State — to make our work translational and relevant to address the needs of the nation and the State... and contribute to the overall development,” he said.