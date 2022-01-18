SC women to get Chennai mayor post

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The post of Mayor for Chennai has been reserved for Scheduled Castes (women). The State government on Monday notified the reservations of the office of Mayors of municipal corporations.

As per the G.O., the Mayor’s post in Chennai and Tambaram Corporation’s has been reserved for Scheduled Castes (Women). The post in Avadi Corporation is reserved for Scheduled Castes (General).

The government reserved Mayor posts in Cuddalore, Dindigul, Vellore, Karur, Sivakasi, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Coimbatore and Erode Corporations for women (General), according to the notification issued by the Municipal Administration Department.