Working on ways to live life zero-waste

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ullisu in Kannada means to save,” explains Mrudula Joshi, who manages her year-old store on Instagram along with Mayur Anand of MEEL Foundation, and helps people to take small steps in their pursuit of a sustainable lifestyle. Sharing a similar vision, the duo promises to make sustainable living accessible, economical and meaningful, particularly for beginners who’ve been contemplating where to begin their journey.

Frugal made fun

Explaining how things fell into place at the commercial forefront, Mrudula shares, “Kicked off during the pandemic, this ongoing initiative is an extension of my personal blog where I write extensively about different ways of reducing our polluting impact on the planet. Our platform will always be a community-driven marketplace with active engagement. With more people moving towards a sustainable lifestyle in recent times, we think this will be their much-needed guidebook of zero-waste resources at every stage.”

Links to organisations, recycling services, workshops and profiles of eco-crusaders are all available on the website to get one started in the zero-waste journey. From skincare, healthcare, dental, gardening, menstrual hygiene, to stationery, food, home essentials, fitness and fashion accessories — every kind of shopper can find their essentials here. “We do not just focus on helping you reduce single-use plastic consumption, but also provide a wholesome perspective on how a consumer can aid and support the shift to a more circular economy. By increasing access to resources, consultation, and education, by following our candid blogs and free resource initiatives like the package-free map, hundreds of people have felt inspired to kickstart their own zero-waste journey,” points out Mrudula.

Getting the basics right

Under its resources section, the website offers ideas and literature on various aspects of sustainability. Every product post is self-explanatory with a brief note on usage, and customer reviews. As part of their larger cause, the duo also runs initiatives like the Map project to put the spotlight on stores that have been selling items package-free. For every package-free shop’s location that you contribute to their Map project, patrons can win planet points on Ullisu store that can be redeemed for shopping zero-waste products.

Using this mode, the duo has brought brands from across the country on board and listed their names on the website to ensure transparency. “Our agenda is to shorten the time taken from resolution to action, for someone who chooses a zero-waste lifestyle. Preaching zero-waste tips is useless without showing people how it’s done, and making it easier for them. Earlier, it took people one or two years to figure out how they can adapt to this way of living. It involves asking around in social media groups, facing judgements from perfectionists, and then discovering from local resources. But now through Ullisu, it doesn’t take more than a week to learn it all,” assures Mrudula.

The platform offers individual counselling for a nominal amount, and this can aid in planning your goals as per your unique circumstances, access and priorities. “We will take care of doing the research, goal-setting, and recommendations for you. Living sustainably should be as easy and as casual as going to the gym. Our key focus has been to build more access and encouraging habits (without enforcing the moral pressure on an individual to save the planet). It can be affordable and we’ve roped in lesser-known brands that are not commercially oriented. Leave your preconceived notions behind and make some effort to explore this sustainable world. You can count on us,” she informs.

