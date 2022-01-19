STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu minister Ma Subramanian announces special booster shot camp on Thursdays

Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 10 had launched the COVID-19 vaccine booster dose drive for healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 60 with comorbidities.

Published: 19th January 2022 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Starting this week, exclusive special vaccination camps will be held on Thursdays for those eligible for the booster or precaution dose in the State, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday.

Inspecting a 'booster dose at the doorstep' drive for those above 60 years of age with comorbidities on the day, the minister said the special camps will be held in 600 centres across the State. The camps will be conducted in Primary Health Care centres, Community Health centres, district headquarter hospitals and government medical college hospitals.

He added that the mega vaccination drives in 50,000 centres on Saturdays will also continue. Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 10 had launched the COVID-19 vaccine booster dose drive for healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 60 with comorbidities.

Subramanian said that as of Monday, 32,355 healthcare workers, 25,300 frontline workers, and 34,867 people above 60 have received the booster dose in the State. This means a total of 92,522 people have received the dose, of the 4,48,232 eligible (those doubly-vaccinated before April 14) in the State. 

The minister said the number of those eligible will increase to 10 lakh by the end of January.  Subramanian said there would be a clearer picture in three days whether the number of cases in the State will increase or not. Even though the cases saw a marginal dip during Pongal days, the minister stressed that many in rural areas had gathered in large numbers to celebrate the festival. 

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, who accompanied the minister, said the positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu  is still high amid the marginal dip in cases. He attributed this to the State testing all symptomatic people as per the ICMR guidelines.

Radhakrishnan said that of the 1.79 lakh households in rural areas, 22,435 have active cases, and 353 have clusters. He added that of the 1.27 lakh streets in urban areas, 21,487 have active cases and 3,069 have clusters.

The health secretary, too, said there are chances that cases might increase once people resume their regular activities after the Pongal holidays. Subramanian said nearly 30,000 RT-PCR tests are now being conducted every day in Chennai alone.

The minister, who was also accompanied by Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, inspected a screening centre in Kodambakkam zone. Meanwhile, he said counselling for MBBS/BDS admissions will be announced in one or two days, once the Union Health Ministry finishes counselling for All India Quota, and announces results.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Booster shot camp
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp