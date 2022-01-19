Food Help Chennai brings directory of home-cooked meals

Sahana Iyer By

CHENNAI: The third wave of the pandemic is accelerating, and we find that the fight returns in citizens to find ways to aid each other amid the crisis. Stepping up to the plate with its resources is a group of five individuals - Murshitha Sheereen, Shyam Sundar, Ferdina Innocent, Aprajitha Suryanarayanan and Jayalakshmi Krishnan - who have released a food directory for the benefit of those confined to their homes.

The list, called Food Help Chennai, released on January 13, collates the data of over 100 home chefs and catering services that can deliver home-cooked meals to those unable to run the kitchen.

"Omicron cases are rising day by day, but at the same time, there is less hospitalisation compared to the last wave according to the media. There are a lot of people in home quarantine right now. Even with mild cases, there are many who are unable to cook, and as a result, the whole family suffers. They could use food delivery apps, but they would probably prefer home-cooked meals to commercial options," shares Shyam.

The list came about quickly, thanks to Murshitha’s efforts during the second wave. With the information available online regarding food services, she had collated a list of around 100 vendors. The same was released on a small scale then. When cases of Omicron began rising in the city, they revisited this list, explains Shyam.

"We thought why not restart this? We went back to the list, roped in Ferdina, Aprajitha and Jayalakshmi (developer), reverified the cooks regarding the locations to which they are catering, and even added a few more resources who had signed up on the sheets we shared through our networks," he says.

The noticeable benefit of the directory is that it is a collection of people who cannot be found on Zomato or Swiggy and cater to more local areas, he points out.

(The easy-to-use directory is available at www.foodhelpchennai.in)