Expert panel in place for flood mitigation in Chennai: Tamil Nadu government to HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that an expert committee had already been constituted to go into the perennial flood woes of Chennai and certain recommendations were made on that matter.

Special Government Pleader R Anitha made the submission before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu when a petition filed by advocate GS Mani demanding an order to set up an expert committee came up for hearing.

She said that an expert committee, with representatives from various departments including Public Works Department, Water Resources department, Chennai Metropolitan Development Agency and Greater Chennai Corporation, was formed last year.

Anitha said a similar petition was already filed and the court had issued certain directions. Subsequently, the bench dismissed the petition giving liberty to the petitioner to withdraw it and implead as a party in the similar petition. It further said the court did not want multiplicity of petitions on the matter.