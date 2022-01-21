IIT-Madras launches certification course on next generation mobile wireless networks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation and Megam Solutions are jointly offering a six-month online instructor-led long-term certification course on Next Generation Mobile Wireless Networks.

The programme will provide hands-on experience in technologies such as 5G, software defined networks, networks function virtualisation and Internet of Things (IoT), said a statement issued by the institute. The last date to apply is February 8, 2022.

The course will begin on February 12, and is open to students of engineering (UG and PG), MSc (electronics), PhD scholars, faculty members, and professionals from the industry or start-ups. Participants will learn about the architecture of next-generation mobile wireless networks, network infrastructure components, protocols, and applications of modern mobile wireless networks, said the statement.

The course will give participants exposure to the latest status of 5G standards, deployments of 5G technology across the world, and a deep dive into 5Gi (5G standard from India). Participants will get to perform hands-on activities to develop an in-depth understanding of various mobile wireless technologies and concepts.