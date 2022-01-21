STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inspector of police, 8 cops booked for thrashing law student in Chennai

Earlier, a police constable and a head constable were placed under suspension in connection with the case.

Law student Abdul Raheem who suffered injuries after he was beaten up by the police (Photo | Special Arrangement)

CHENNAI: Hours after advocates and law students staged a protest in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Pulianthope decrying the alleged police excess against a law student Abdul Raheem (21), on Thursday, FIR has been filed against the inspector of police of MKB Nagar all-women police station, Nazeema and eight police personnel for beating up a law student on Friday last.

Raheem, a fifth-year law student, was arrested on Friday last for alleging slapping a policeman when the latter stopped him for not wearing a mask at MR Nagar near Kodungaiyur. Raheem was subsequently arrested by the police and released on bail.

Meanwhile, Raheem said that he was badly beaten up by the police and kicked with boots at the station. 
Meanwhile, after he circulated his injuries and a video of how he was 'treated' by the police inside the station on social media, the two cops were suspended.

According to advocate Jim Raj Milton of People's Right Protection Centre, the protesters who took to the streets on Thursday demanded an FIR to be registered against the inspector of police Nazeema. They claimed a false case was registered against Raheem.

Lately, Milton told The New Indian Express that the inspector of police and eight others were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place).
 

