CM MK Stalin inspects work in Chennai's Kolathur Assembly constituency

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inspected ongoing works in Kolathur Assembly constituency.

Commencing the works on providing drinking water facility for multi-storey residential quarters of TNUHDB at Gauthamapuram and works for establishing a sewerage removal station at GKM Colony, the Chief Minister inspected works on laying stormwater drains and road laying in Ashok Avenue, Rangadas Colony and Anjugam Nagar.

The pipeline between Vyasarpadi drinking water distribution station to Jawahar Road, a stretch of 2.8 km will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 99 lakh. The sewerage removal station at GKM Colony would be completed at a cost of Rs 40.30 lakh.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to complete the ongoing works at the earliest. Ministers KN Nehru, PK Sekar Babu, Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and senior officials were present during the inspection.