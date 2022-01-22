CM MK Stalin launches CLAPP application to help Chennai police personnel apply for leave

Gautham Selvarajan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched the mobile application 'CLAPP (Complete Leave APP)' at an event held at the Secretariat. The app, which will help Chennai city police personnel apply for leaves, aims to eliminate delays and rejections in leave application process in the department while also ensuring more transparency.

The app will be initially rolled out to the Armed Reserve police personnel and will later be expanded to cover other units of the city police. An Armed Reserve police personnel said the app will be beneficial to them as it would streamline the entire leave application process.

The app will have a clearly marked quota of leave for each person under a selected category, which would help in verifying and sanctioning the leaves.

He said, "If a person exceeds their quota, then the leave application can be directly cancelled through the app instead of rejecting the application in person. The process becomes transparent for both parties." With over 5,800 police officers, the Armed Reserve units have the most number of personnel among the city police department.

Previously, personnel from constable to special sub-inspector (SSI) posts had to meet their reporting officers to get their leave applications approved amidst their hectic workload. They had to enter the approval in their diaries at the Armed Reserve Police unit office after receiving it. A press release noted the app was implemented to save the officers from such laborious tasks.

The police personnel can use this app to apply for casual leave, compensatory leave, medical leave and weekly off. This task would otherwise require them to physically report to their superior officer.The app provides three hours for the sanctioning authority to process and sanction the leave.

If the delay exceeds three hours, the matter will be escalated to the superior officer above the sanctioning officer. People who do not have an internet connection can use the updated version - CLAPP v2 and apply for leave through a text message.