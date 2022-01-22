Greater Chennai Corporation gives nod for 70 schemes under Namakku Naame

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has been granted sanction to carry out 70 developmental work worth Rs 9.31 crore under the Namakku Naame Scheme. While the government will contribute Rs 1.7 crore, volunteers, public and other organisations will contribute Rs 7.7 crore.

Under the scheme, waterbodies, parks and playgrounds are to be renovated besides improving facilities at corporation schools and others works. Of these, works in which over 50 per cent is contributed by the public are issued work orders.