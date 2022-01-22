STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greater Chennai Corporation gives nod for 70 schemes under Namakku Naame

The Greater Chennai Corporation has been granted sanction to carry out 70 developmental work worth Rs 9.31 crore under the Namakku Naame Scheme.

Published: 22nd January 2022

Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building

Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has been granted sanction to carry out 70 developmental work worth Rs 9.31 crore under the Namakku Naame Scheme. While the government will contribute Rs 1.7 crore, volunteers, public and other organisations will contribute Rs 7.7 crore.

Under the scheme, waterbodies, parks and playgrounds are to be renovated besides improving facilities at corporation schools and  others works. Of these, works in which over 50 per cent is contributed by the public are issued work orders. 

