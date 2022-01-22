University of Madras forms five member-panel to probe 2020 online exam scam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has constituted a five-member committee to probe an alleged scam where students not registered with the varsity had written the online degree exam in December 2020.

C Chockalingam, director of legal studies; B Venugopal, head of department of legal studies, University of Madras; Chitti Annapurna, head of Hindi department, University of Madras; D Sathiyavan, head (in-charge) of department of Econometrics, University of Madras; and Elangovan Vellaichemy, department of biochemistry, University of Madras, are members of the committee. "The committee has been asked to submit their report at the earliest," said Vice-Chancellor S Gowri.

Varsity officials said the committee, which was formed earlier this week, is likely to submit its report within a month. The scam came to fore after a few students approached the university last year seeking issuance of their degree certificates. However, there were no details of those students in the permanent pass register.