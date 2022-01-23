STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
23 new parks to come under Singara Chennai 2.0

According to the statement, 23 new parks at a cost of Rs 18.48 crore are to be constructed, and five others will get a facelift at a cost of Rs 5.95 crore.

Singara Chennai

Birds-eye view of Singara Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Government Order has been issued to set up 23 new parks in the city, according to a statement from the city corporation on Saturday. The move comes after an announcement made in the Assembly by Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru.

The project has been taken up as part of the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme. According to the statement, 23 new parks at a cost of Rs 18.48 crore are to be constructed, and five others will get a facelift at a cost of Rs 5.95 crore. 

Apart from toilet and drinking water facilities, the parks are to have open spaces for exercise, lawn areas, play areas for children, native species of trees and colourful, painted walls all around. "Tenders will be floated and once the contracts are finalised, work orders will be issued and work will begin soon," the statement said.

