'Am fully vaccinated against COVID, won't mask up': Thanjavur DSP argues with Chennai cops

When contacted, a senior police officer confirmed the incident and said a report would be submitted to senior officials seeking action against the police officer.

Published: 23rd January 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A video clip showing a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in plain clothes arguing with police personnel who stopped him for not wearing a mask is going viral on social media. Surprisingly, throughout the argument, the man never reveals he is a cop!

The officer in the video, Sabapathy (first name not available), is said to be a native of Chennai and has been posted at the in-service training centre in Thanjavur. The nearly-three minute video shows the DSP arguing with police personnel just like any other common man.

It was only later that the personnel learnt, much to their surprise, that Sabapathy was a senior officer. The incident happened at Anna Nagar.

The DSP can be seen saying that he had taken three doses of vaccines (including booster shot) and wouldn't wear a mask. He asks for the order copy that gives police power to fine people without a mask and says he is ready to leave the bike if police give him form 95 (properties seized to be sent to court). 

He also tells the personnel that he is questioning them as a common man. The argument then shifts to filming of the incident and the DSP says he can't be filmed as per the Constitution. 

When contacted, a senior police officer confirmed the incident and said a report would be submitted to senior officials seeking action against the police officer. In October last year too, the same officer was involved in a quarrel with police in Arumbakkam for a similar reason, said police.

Report to be submitted to senior officials

When contacted, a senior police officer confirmed the incident and said a report would be submitted to senior officials seeking action against the police officer

