STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Autos & taxis overcharge passengers on lockdown?

Prepaid services allowed on Sunday collect extra money during trips

Published: 24th January 2022 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

A women booking autorickshaw at a pre-paid auto stand outside Chennai Central Railway Station on Sunday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite arrangements at the Central and Egmore railway stations to operate prepaid autorickshaws and taxis, many passengers were allegedly overcharged during the Sunday lockdown. However, unlike the previous two Sundays, passengers were able to get rides.

After complaints from passengers that they were being fleeced during total lockdown, the police conducted a meeting with prepaid auto and taxi associations in Central and Egmore recently.
Following this, prepaid autos and taxis, which did not function during the previous Sundays, were allowed. The drivers were assured that the police would not impose fines if they showed photos of passengers’ tickets while coming back after dropping them.

In spite of the arrangements, many passengers claimed they got vehicles only after they agreed to pay at least Rs 50 more than the determined fare while booking through an app or in prepaid counters. “Drivers operating independently charge heavily.

They argue saying that they won’t get another ride at the dropping point, unlike the drivers with cab aggregators. So, I booked a cab from an aggregrator. But the driver agreed to come only after I assured to pay Rs 80 extra,” said M Raju, a Thavil vidhvan, who had come to Chennai for a marriage.

“My house is in Central. To reach Egmore, an independent auto driver charged me Rs 220. Usually, I would pay only Rs 100,” said M Vani, a passenger. At Egmore railway station, the police even negotiated fares with auto drivers to ensure passengers were not overcharged in the morning.

Meanwhile, independent auto drivers said that they could get profit only if they charge Rs 30-50 more than cab aggregators or prepaid service. “Fuel and gas prices have increased drastically. With increase in use of services by aggregrators, we don’t get rides easily,” said E Appu, an autorickshaw driver.

The prepaid auto and taxi drivers claimed they adhered to the fixed fares. We asked for Rs 50 extra in the morning, but after the police warned us, we stopped, they claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
prepaid autorickshaws taxis overcharged Sunday lockdown
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp