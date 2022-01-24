Autos & taxis overcharge passengers on lockdown?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite arrangements at the Central and Egmore railway stations to operate prepaid autorickshaws and taxis, many passengers were allegedly overcharged during the Sunday lockdown. However, unlike the previous two Sundays, passengers were able to get rides.

After complaints from passengers that they were being fleeced during total lockdown, the police conducted a meeting with prepaid auto and taxi associations in Central and Egmore recently.

Following this, prepaid autos and taxis, which did not function during the previous Sundays, were allowed. The drivers were assured that the police would not impose fines if they showed photos of passengers’ tickets while coming back after dropping them.

In spite of the arrangements, many passengers claimed they got vehicles only after they agreed to pay at least Rs 50 more than the determined fare while booking through an app or in prepaid counters. “Drivers operating independently charge heavily.

They argue saying that they won’t get another ride at the dropping point, unlike the drivers with cab aggregators. So, I booked a cab from an aggregrator. But the driver agreed to come only after I assured to pay Rs 80 extra,” said M Raju, a Thavil vidhvan, who had come to Chennai for a marriage.

“My house is in Central. To reach Egmore, an independent auto driver charged me Rs 220. Usually, I would pay only Rs 100,” said M Vani, a passenger. At Egmore railway station, the police even negotiated fares with auto drivers to ensure passengers were not overcharged in the morning.

Meanwhile, independent auto drivers said that they could get profit only if they charge Rs 30-50 more than cab aggregators or prepaid service. “Fuel and gas prices have increased drastically. With increase in use of services by aggregrators, we don’t get rides easily,” said E Appu, an autorickshaw driver.

The prepaid auto and taxi drivers claimed they adhered to the fixed fares. We asked for Rs 50 extra in the morning, but after the police warned us, we stopped, they claimed.