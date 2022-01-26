STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gangster ‘Padappai’ Guna surrenders at Saidapet court

Gangster ‘Padappai’ Guna who was being searched for by a special team of Kancheepuram district police for over three months, surrendered at the Saidapet court on Tuesday. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gangster ‘Padappai’ Guna who was being searched for by a special team of Kancheepuram district police for over three months, surrendered at the Saidapet court on Tuesday.  He reached the court premises around 12 noon and appeared before magistrate Krishnan.

He was remanded in judicial custody till January 31 and police were informed about Guna’s surrender. He was detained at the court premises before being taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for Covid test. Later, he was taken to the Poonamallee prison. 

N Gunasekaran alias ‘Padappai’ Guna of Maduramangalam village near Padappai in Kancheepuram district, who has more than 25 cases including murder, attempted murder, kidnap and extortion in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts, had been absconding in connection with a case registered in Sunguvarchatram police station last year for hurling murder threats at a woman in order to claim her land. 

While the case was gathering dust after Guna came out on bail, things changed after ADSP Vellaidurai was posted at Kancheepuram to eliminate gangster elements dominating the scrap business in the industrial hubs in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

Kancheepuram police first arrested an Armed Reserve police constable for aiding Guna, which was followed by arrest of five aides. Recently, 40 police personnel posted in various police stations in Kancheepuram, including three inspectors and a few sub-inspectors were shunted out of the district and posted in the south zone.

