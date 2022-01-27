STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jumbo poacher arrested, CBI tells court

The Central Bureau of Investigation has informed the Madras High Court that Aji Bright, a kingpin of elephant poaching and ivory trafficking, has been arrested.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

The special crimes branch Superintendent of Police of CBI, who appeared before a division bench, said Aji has been taken into police custody for further probe. The bench directed TN Forest Department to appoint Chief Wildlife Warden Shekar Kumar Niraj as the nodal officer for coordination in the case.

The department was also ordered to ensure DNA profiling of all elephants dying either naturally or unnaturally and preserve the same for comparison and verification in future.

Wildlife Forensic Laboratory
Meanwhile, Forest Department Secretary Supriya Sahu and Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj informed the same bench that machineries for a wildlife forensic laboratory have been procured.

