Chennai

Chennai's Bethel Nagar residents protest against eviction

Women and children took part in the road roko after officials entered the area with earthmovers and demolition machines.

Published: 28th January 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Bethel Nagar staging protest on Thursday | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hundreds of people conducted a road roko on the East Coast Road (ECR) against the Madras HC order to evict residents of Bethel Nagar in Injambakkam, after allegations the locality was an encroached marshland.

Women and children took part in the road roko after officials entered the area with earthmovers and demolition machines. Families in Bethel Nagar said they were living in the locality for  four decades. “Traffic crossing Akkarai to Injambakkam was stagnant for three hours due to the protest,” said police. 
Few residents were detained. Police added resident leaders are now planning to move the HC. 

