NCC cadet trio make TN proud on Republic Day

Senior Cadet Captain R Aishwarya, a cadet of 1 (TN) Naval Unit NCC of Madras ‘B’ Group headquarters, bagged the All India Best Senior Wing Girl Cadet gold medal.

Published: 28th January 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

A marching contingent of NCC (File Photo | PTI)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three women National Cadet Corp cadets from Tamil Nadu, belonging to NCC Directorate (TN, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands), made the State proud by bagging gold, silver and bronze medals in their respective categories during the Republic Day Parade held in New Delhi.

Senior Cadet Captain R Aishwarya, a cadet of 1 (TN) Naval Unit NCC of Madras ‘B’ Group headquarters, bagged the All India Best Senior Wing Girl Cadet gold medal. The student from Stella Maris College will receive the baton from the Prime Minister during the PM Rally in New Delhi, according to Group Captain T Arunachalam, Commander of NCC Group Headquarters Madras ‘B’.

Aishwarya has been trained in Naval Wing activities like boat pulling, sailing, kayaking, windsurfing, and ship modelling. Arunachalam said she has also been moulded as the Best Cadet for RDC 2022 held in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Cadet Warrant Officer K Pooja Shivani of 1 TN Air Squadron NCC, Chennai, bagged the silver medal in All India Best Cadet Competition for Air Wing. A student of Women’s Christian College, Chennai, Shivani joined the Air Wing in 2019. “Shivani, through her sheer grit, determination and hard work, made it through the stringent selection process at the NCC Training academy at Idayapatti in Madurai,” said Arunachalam.

Another cadet to win laurels for the State is Cadet Dhivya Bharthi, who is at her second year in NCC of 1 (TN) Remount & Veterinary Squadron NCC. A student of law from Dr Ambedkar Law University, Chennai, she bagged the bronze medal in the Senior Wing (SW) Army Category of All India Best Cadet Competition. She was the Master of Ceremonies at the Flag Area Competition, and was also part of the cultural team.

An excellent horse rider, who has specialised in show-jumping and dressage, Dhivya Bharthi aspires to be a Judge Advocate General. Talking of the achievements of the three, Arunachalam said: “Last year, we won only two medals. This year, we got three. There were 57 cadets from the TN NCC contingent who took part in the Republic Day camp. They were competing with 16 other contingents across the country.”

