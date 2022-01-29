Chennai firm bags prestigious deal with Zee Media

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based 7 Miles Per Second bags the agency order for being the ‘branding and digital partner’ to launch four news channels of Zee Media in south India. This is perhaps the first time a home-grown agency based in south India has bagged a mega order from a north India-based conglomerate.

Expressing his happiness, Samuel Mathew, CEO of 7 Miles Per Second, a high impact branding and media productions company, said, “This was possible because of the analytics and performance metrics that is available in the market right now. We were able to bag this because of the impactful strategies, powerful campaigns and the strong results that we were able to achieve for our clients.”

Calling brand management, campaign strategy, competitive intelligence, content marketing, customer experience, market research and trend analysis as their strengths, Samuel added that 7 Miles Per Second maximises content consumption, with ideas that are 100 per cent aligned with the audience’s taste, and engage with current topics and trends, to stay ahead of conversations, and gain maximum virality.

7 Miles Per Second tracks the existing content across the Internet to monitor engagement and message uptake. They use AI-enabled sentiment analysis to identify what grabs the audience’s attention, and replicate that success across all platforms. He also added that top corporates and institutes are keen to tie-up with agencies that can think global and act local in adopting strategy in sync with the local culture and dynamics. “At this juncture, I would like to thank Zee media, well-wishers and all my clients who believed in 7 Miles Per Second,” he said.