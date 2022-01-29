Great gains for girls from the grassroots

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Ravindran reached Chennai on the eve of the first match of Tamil Nadu Women’s League in early December 2021, with a bunch of students from NLC Girls’ Higher Secondary School to represent Minerva FC, he was yet to meet the rest of the team — a group of girl students from Thiruvarur Government High School. The latter had arrived in Chennai only a few hours before their first match.

As a manager and coach, Ravindran barely had time to get familiar with the players and coordinate them on the field. But he believes that these are in fact chances masquerading as challenges. No wonder then that even though they lost the first match against FC Thamizhatchi 1-3, for Ravindran it was a big win. “For us, this tournament was all about the experience and learning. There are a couple of college students, but the others are students from government and aided schools. Watching us play in the fives and sevens tournament, Seenu sir (Seenu Mohideen, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Women’s Committee) brought us to play in the tournament,” said Ravindran.

Overcoming challenges

While playing against professional clubs itself was a battle for them, the bigger assignment was to work on team dynamics, since the team had limited time and avenues to train together. The group from Neyveli travel to Chennai on the eve of every match, but the Thiruvarur girls often reach only in the wee hours before the clash, and return soon after the match. “Individually, they are talented players, but without a camp, it was very difficult to bring out their best as a team,” he said. But, progress was visible. For example, they conceded 12 goals against Sethu FC, the reigning champions, in the first leg, but they reduced the difference to five in the second clash, he pointed out.

Though they finished with just one win in ten matches, Ravindran is content with the way the team has played. “There is a significant difference between us and other teams. The girls from Thiruvarur are fully trained by Muthu sir, the school PT. Most of the players are from humble backgrounds. For them, to play against established teams at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is a big thing,” Ravindran shared.

Watch and improve

In any sport, playing more matches against the stronger teams offers headway to learn, grow and get better with every challenging game. With the tournament being live-streamed for the first time, players went back and watched the videos to identify opportunities and flaws.

Emphasising on such prospects, India international and Sethu FC skipper Sumithra Kamaraj said, “I have been associated with football for over 14 years now. But, only in the last few years has my family been able to watch me play in the Indian Women’s League. For the 16 and 17-year-olds to have that opportunity in our state is huge,” said the 27-year-old.

Having captained Tamil Nadu in the Senior National last year, Sumithra understands the need for such infrastructure. “There is a difference between learning from how other footballers play in our position and watching our own clips. This has been a massive learning,” she noted.

The feedback from the districts after watching the matches on YouTube have been encouraging, Ravindran shared. “As the students’ parents and other students from villages around the school watched us play live, it has been motivating for them, and many new students are registering themselves to play. It will have a huge positive impact.” he signed off.