Madras HC denies mother custody of twin children settled in US

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to grant custody of twin children, currently staying with their father in the US, to their mother in Tamil Nadu due to her illicit relationship with another man.

Justice V Parthiban, while dealing with a batch of petitions, rejected the plea of the mother C Yazhini who sought custody of her minor daughters aged seven.

The judge said the well-being and the welfare of the twins are surely secured in the custody of their father in the US. If they are allowed to go with the mother, who is in India, it may satisfy her ego but in hindsight, she might realise such scenario is not good for the future of the daughters.

“Moreover, given her alleged relationship with J Rathish, how far can the mother devote her undivided time towards parenting? Relocating them to India can never be an option,” the judge said in his order.

However, he noted, the refusal of custody would not belittle her ‘motherhood’ or slight the ‘umbilical relationship’ of the mother and daughters. But what stood in the way was the apparent ‘hysterical disposition’ manifested in her legal pursuit.

The judge directed the respondent not to create any disturbances while Yazhini virtually interacts with the children during weekend in the pretext of technical glitches. He hoped the situation would be salvaged if the petitioner abandons her confrontational approach and works towards an amicable settlement for her own good.

