STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC denies mother custody of twin children settled in US

The Madras High Court has refused to grant custody of twin children, currently staying with their father in the US, to their mother in Tamil Nadu due to her illicit relationship with another man.

Published: 30th January 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court.

Madras High Court.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to grant custody of twin children, currently staying with their father in the US, to their mother in Tamil Nadu due to her illicit relationship with another man.
Justice V Parthiban, while dealing with a batch of petitions, rejected the plea of the mother C Yazhini who sought custody of her minor daughters aged seven.

The judge said the well-being and the welfare of the twins are surely secured in the custody of their father in the US. If they are allowed to go with the mother, who is in India, it may satisfy her ego but in hindsight, she might realise such scenario is not good for the future of the daughters.

“Moreover, given her alleged relationship with J Rathish, how far can the mother devote her undivided time towards parenting? Relocating them to India can never be an option,” the judge said in his order.
However, he noted, the refusal of custody would not belittle her ‘motherhood’ or slight the ‘umbilical relationship’ of the mother and daughters. But what stood in the way was the apparent ‘hysterical disposition’ manifested in her legal pursuit.

The judge directed the respondent not to create any disturbances while Yazhini virtually interacts with the children during weekend in the pretext of technical glitches. He hoped the situation would be salvaged if the petitioner abandons her confrontational approach and works towards an amicable settlement for her own good.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court illicit relationship
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp