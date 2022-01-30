Over 10.17 lakh inoculated during 20th mega Covid vax camp in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The health department vaccinated 10,17,919 people in the 20th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp held on Saturday. Of them, 2,55,902 received the first dose, 7,27,417 received the second dose, and 34,600 got the booster (precaution) dose.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian also inspected vaccination camps in Chennai and encouraged the public to get inoculated. After the vaccination camp, 90.30 per cent people received the first dose and 68.66 per cent received the second dose of the vaccine.

In the last 19 mega vaccination camps, the State vaccinated over 9 crore people. There will be no vaccination drive in the State on Sunday, a press release said. Among adults, 64.1 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.

“A total of 97 lakh people are eligible to receive the second dose of the vaccine, and the mega vaccination camps are targeted at them. Of the deaths due to Covid-related complications, 95 per cent were among the unvaccinated,” the minister added.

Don’t worry about Neo-Cov, says minister

When asked about the ‘Neo-Cov’ variant, which is said to have a high mortality rate, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said there is no need to worry for now since there are no such confirmatory reports