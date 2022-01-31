STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
City beaches to be open for visitors from February 1

A senior corporation official said along with the Police Commissioner, officials had decided to open the beaches as the government has not explicitly prohibited it.

Published: 31st January 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

As the number of Covid-19 cases decline, people throng Pattinapakkam Beach to enjoy the weekend in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | DEBADATTA MALLICK)

As the number of Covid-19 cases decline, people throng Pattinapakkam Beach to enjoy the weekend in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Malllick)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Beaches in Chennai will be open to the public again from February 1, the city corporation said on Sunday. With the government lifting many restrictions, beaches that were shut at the beginning of the year will once again be accessible for joggers, walkers and visitors, with Covid-19 protocols in place. 

Social distancing will be monitored by police and corporation together as cases have not declined completely, he added. The corporation said there should be no crowding, mask-wearing is compulsory and other precautionary measures should also be taken.

The decision to open beaches comes after a dip in the spread of Covid-19 across the city. Many other relaxations, such as reopening of educational institutions and places of worship, have also been announced by the government.

