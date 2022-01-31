STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Anna Nagar to get new eco park

The intention behind the park is to ensure sustainability and move away from the idea of ecologically damaging construction in any way.

Published: 31st January 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kanagam will be split into forest cover and sports area. (Photo | Debadatta mallick)

Kanagam will be split into forest cover and sports area. (Photo | Debadatta mallick)

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI: How are we protecting Chennai as a habitat, not just an urban centre?, questions Arun Krishnamurthy, founder of Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI). In a world where we are still fighting for green covers amid concrete walls, EFI brings a ray of hope for sustainability with the announcement of a new eco park in Anna Nagar. “We have tied up with the Greater Chennai Corporation for several projects of lake restoration and adoption of freshwater lakes. With this project, we are parallelly preparing Chennai for climate action. We are taking up abandoned or discarded government land patches, and cleaning, replenishing, growing vegetation to make them green pockets,” he explains.

Citizen involvement

Named Kanagam or ‘a thriving forest’, the project is a collaborative effort under the Corporation’s Nammakku Naame scheme. “The scheme allows for public contribution and involvement in projects to build public infrastructure, ranging from parks to smart classes and even footpaths,” explains Sneha D, deputy commissioner, Education. Kanagam will occupy approximately three acres of land — split into forest cover and sports areas. The former will take over 70 per cent of the land, says Arun, adding that they are ensuring the planting of native trees. The sports area that will sprawl over the remaining area will stick to the theme with natural spaces, mud, trees, and earthen levelled playing fields. There will be an area for football, volleyball and a walking space. The park will also have structures for rainwater harvesting.

Being eco-conscious

The intention behind the park is to ensure sustainability and move away from the idea of ecologically damaging construction in any way. “The point of an ecological project is that there is no negative impact on the environment anywhere in the world. In the name of developing an eco park here, I shouldn’t be mining limestone and granite elsewhere and transporting it here. Another important factor we’ve ensured is that we keep in mind the local vegetation. The birds, frogs, snakes, plants — how do we give that ecology a space to survive themselves? And how the public can use it for their recreation,” Arun elaborates. And while this is not the first eco park in the city, he admits, it is unique in the way of the private and public sector coming together to redevelop it.  

While there is a lot to be measured and analysed on the constructors’ end, the hope is also to see public participation as that would make all the difference, says Arun. This participation may be in ways of volunteering or maintenance of structures. “Taking care should not just be on labourers,” he adds.

The neighbourhood near Koyambedu Metro Docking Yard, where the eco park is being constructed, has a lot to look forward to, claims Sneha. “As far as we are aware, there is no playground in that area but several residential buildings. So, this park is sure to benefit them.” But, that being said, there is also a need for a generational shift in thought. One that makes people appreciative of their green surroundings, away from the glass complexes. A place where people would spend time to rethink and rediscover. “This would be Chennai rediscovering itself through its own space,” Arun concludes. And if all goes according to plan, the eco park would provide that space for citizens by Independence Day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Environmentalist Foundation of India EFI Arun Krishnamurthy Eco park Anna Nagar
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp