Anna Nagar to get new eco park

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: How are we protecting Chennai as a habitat, not just an urban centre?, questions Arun Krishnamurthy, founder of Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI). In a world where we are still fighting for green covers amid concrete walls, EFI brings a ray of hope for sustainability with the announcement of a new eco park in Anna Nagar. “We have tied up with the Greater Chennai Corporation for several projects of lake restoration and adoption of freshwater lakes. With this project, we are parallelly preparing Chennai for climate action. We are taking up abandoned or discarded government land patches, and cleaning, replenishing, growing vegetation to make them green pockets,” he explains.

Citizen involvement

Named Kanagam or ‘a thriving forest’, the project is a collaborative effort under the Corporation’s Nammakku Naame scheme. “The scheme allows for public contribution and involvement in projects to build public infrastructure, ranging from parks to smart classes and even footpaths,” explains Sneha D, deputy commissioner, Education. Kanagam will occupy approximately three acres of land — split into forest cover and sports areas. The former will take over 70 per cent of the land, says Arun, adding that they are ensuring the planting of native trees. The sports area that will sprawl over the remaining area will stick to the theme with natural spaces, mud, trees, and earthen levelled playing fields. There will be an area for football, volleyball and a walking space. The park will also have structures for rainwater harvesting.

Being eco-conscious

The intention behind the park is to ensure sustainability and move away from the idea of ecologically damaging construction in any way. “The point of an ecological project is that there is no negative impact on the environment anywhere in the world. In the name of developing an eco park here, I shouldn’t be mining limestone and granite elsewhere and transporting it here. Another important factor we’ve ensured is that we keep in mind the local vegetation. The birds, frogs, snakes, plants — how do we give that ecology a space to survive themselves? And how the public can use it for their recreation,” Arun elaborates. And while this is not the first eco park in the city, he admits, it is unique in the way of the private and public sector coming together to redevelop it.

While there is a lot to be measured and analysed on the constructors’ end, the hope is also to see public participation as that would make all the difference, says Arun. This participation may be in ways of volunteering or maintenance of structures. “Taking care should not just be on labourers,” he adds.

The neighbourhood near Koyambedu Metro Docking Yard, where the eco park is being constructed, has a lot to look forward to, claims Sneha. “As far as we are aware, there is no playground in that area but several residential buildings. So, this park is sure to benefit them.” But, that being said, there is also a need for a generational shift in thought. One that makes people appreciative of their green surroundings, away from the glass complexes. A place where people would spend time to rethink and rediscover. “This would be Chennai rediscovering itself through its own space,” Arun concludes. And if all goes according to plan, the eco park would provide that space for citizens by Independence Day.