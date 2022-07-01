18-year-old kills self over fear of failing NEET

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old youth from Chennai died by suicide on Wednesday allegedly over the fear of failing the NEET in July. The teen, identified as P Dhanush, had previously wrote the exam in 2021 but could not clear it. He belongs to the ST community, and had completed Class 12 in 2020 from a government school in the city.

According to the Choolaimedu police, Dhanush had scored 153 marks in the exam in 2021 and got enrolled at a private coaching centre in the city to better his performance. The institute demanded Rs 10,000 as fee for a 10-day course. Though coming from a poor background, with his father Prathap being an auto driver and mother a daily wage labourer, he paid the amount and attended the classes. However, he quit them after the centre demanded another Rs 10,000 for 10 more days of coaching, the police added. Later, he started preparing for the exam on his own.

On Wednesday evening, Dhanush allegedly took the extreme step when he was alone at home; his mother found the body when she returned. Though it was taken to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, doctors declared Dhanush was brought dead. The police have registered a case and a probe is on. Prathap told the police that his son was under stress as he was not proficient in English.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)