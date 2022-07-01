STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

18-year-old kills self over fear of failing NEET

An 18-year-old youth from Chennai died by suicide on Wednesday allegedly over the fear of failing the NEET in July.

Published: 01st July 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old youth from Chennai died by suicide on Wednesday allegedly over the fear of failing the NEET in July. The teen, identified as P Dhanush, had previously wrote the exam in 2021 but could not clear it. He belongs to the ST community, and had completed Class 12 in 2020 from a government school in the city.

According to the Choolaimedu police, Dhanush had scored 153 marks in the exam in 2021 and got enrolled at a private coaching centre in the city to better his performance. The institute demanded Rs 10,000 as fee for a 10-day course. Though coming from a poor background, with his father Prathap being an auto driver and mother a daily wage labourer, he paid the amount and attended the classes. However, he quit them after the centre demanded another Rs 10,000 for 10 more days of coaching, the police added. Later, he started preparing for the exam on his own.

On Wednesday evening, Dhanush allegedly took the extreme step when he was alone at home; his mother found the body when she returned. Though it was taken to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, doctors declared Dhanush was brought dead. The police have registered a case and a probe is on. Prathap told the police that his son was under stress as he was not proficient in English.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET suicide student suicide
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp