Three youngsters head to Boxing Championship 2022

The gold medallists are now selected to represent TN in the National Youth Men’s Boxing Championship 2022 to be held in July.

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Boxing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  C Yuveshwaran, E Loshan and S Dhananchezhian from GS Boxing Club, supported by Whakapapa Foundation, participated in the Tamil Nadu State Youth Men’s Boxing Championship 2022 held in Chennai. Yuveshwaran and Loshan won gold and Dhananchezhian won silver in their respective weight categories. The gold medallists are now selected to represent TN in the National Youth Men’s Boxing Championship 2022 to be held in July.

Earlier in May, SM Charmi and R Lenin from GS Boxing Club represented TN in the National Sub Junior Boxing Championship 2022 held in Bellary, Karnataka after winning gold in the State Sub Junior Boxing Championship 2022 held in Pudukottai.  Yuveshwaran and Loshan have already represented TN in the National Junior Boy’s Boxing Championship 2021 last July. Yuveshwaran had won a Bronze there.

Their coach U Govindaraj has now been appointed as the team coach of the Tamil Nadu Youth Men’s Boxing Camp for the Nationals meet. With the continuous support of Whakapapa Foundation, GS Boxing Club has been able to send six boxers to represent TN in the nationals in a span of one year. To donate, call: 7904599095

