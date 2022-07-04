Battered roads of Chennai's Chromepet turn commuters' nightmare

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you are seeking a challenging experience on the road, look no further than Chormepet. The battered roads, with potholes, cuts and protruding manholes, gives an off-road experience say regular commuters.

The battered roads in question are: Radha Nagar Main Road, Nemilicherry High Road near Padavettamman temple, Hasithapuram Main Road, Vinobaji Nagar Road and almost all interior roads.

"The road are in a bad condition since the first COVID-19 lockdown.Even though the locality was converted into a corporation and councillors were elected, there is no improvement in the condition of roads. We have submitted petitions to the officials and the elected representatives but in vain," said P Hariharan, a shop owner on Nemilichery High Road.

"People falling down on these worn-out stretches have become a daily affair. We can't drive even 30m without applying brakes or changing gears. It is a major problem in the locality and it has taken a heavy toll on our health. The corporation officials said road laying works can start only after the underground cable work taken up by TANGEDCO is completed," said Federation of Pallavaram Residents' Associations president C Murugaiyan.

Meanwhile, activists said several roads laid or relaid in 2020 were of sub-standard quality and wore out in six months. With monsoon approaching, the corporation has lost valuable time for relaying these roads in summer due to a lack of coordination among various departments, they added.

"The contractors did not follow guidelines for laying the roads. Radha Nagar Main Road, which was laid in March 2020, got damaged severely by December. It has been in the same condition ever since. Officials should ensure roads are of good quality when they are relaid," said David Manohar, an activist.

Officials from Tambaram Corporation said tha the roads can be relaid only after underground cable work by TANGEDCO is completed. Several bus route roads also come under the highways department, they added.

Drive in snail pace

Many commuters on the roads complain of severe back pain. Some said it was not possible to drive or ride even 30 meters without applying brakes