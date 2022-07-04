STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Demand for undergraduate psychology courses increases in Chennai post COVID pandemic

Many colleges reported that there was a significant surge in the number of applicants in psychology courses this year and that cut-off in the subject was likely to increase.

Published: 04th July 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of college students in class.

College students in class. (File photo| EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the post-pandemic era, demand for undergraduate psychology courses in arts and science colleges has increased significantly. After commerce and computer science-related courses, colleges are witnessing a rush among students to secure a seat in courses like psychology and criminology.

Many colleges in the city told The New Indian Express that there was a significant surge in the number of applicants in psychology courses this year and that cut-off in the subject was likely to increase.

"So far, for the 50 BSc (Psychology) seats in our shift I, we have received 891 applications. Last year, it was just 600. The  application process will continue till mid-July," said Lilian Jasper, Women's Christian College (WCC). WCC has another 50 seats in shift II.

She added that rising job opportunities for psychologists in post-COVID era boosted demand for the course. "Many had to deal with anxiety, stress, mental illnesses during the pandemic. As such, every organisation - from educational institutions to corporate companies - now hire counsellors," said Jasper.

Similar is the scenario with Ethiraj College for Women. For its 50 BSc (Psychology) seats, the college received over 800 applications against 500 last year. "We also offer a Master's degree in applied psychology and almost 90 per cent of our students landed jobs. This made undergraduate psychology course more popular," said S Kothai, principal of the college. 

Some colleges have also tweaked the syllabus of the course to make their students more employable. "Psychology  has always been an interesting subject, but in the last two years, its demand has increased. To make it more attractive, we have included components like human knowledge management and psychometric testing in the syllabus," said S Santhosh Baboo, principal of DG Vaishnav College. 

For its 50 psychology undergraduate seats, the college has received over 300 applications. UG courses in criminology and police administration offered by the college also have high demand, the principal said. According to professors and psychologists, people in the post-COVID era were not hesitant to seek help for any psychological issue.

"Psychology is all about helping people by studying their thought process. From opting for clinical psychology to doing research, the sector provides many avenues for students. Jobs in the field also offer good pay," said KR Ramakrishnan, a professor in psychology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Undergraduate psychology
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp