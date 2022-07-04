Rotary Club of Chennai Towers celebrates 25th year with new president

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

"We ourselves believe that what we are doing is only a drop in the ocean, but if that drop was not in the ocean, would not the ocean be less by the missing drop? Mother Teresa is believed to have said this," said Ramakrishnan Mani, commencing the meeting of the Rotary Club of Chennai Towers on Friday.

As the club, involved in several charitable projects, entered its 25th year of operations, its members gathered to welcome their new president, Satish Jupiter, in the presence of chief guest Dr J Radhakrishnan, and special guest Dr N Nandakumar, district governor.

Before the initiation of the new members of the club, former president Ramakrishnan and secretary Amudha Jayaprakash recapped the efforts and successes of 2021 from oxygen concentrator distribution, empowering trans women on Women’s Day, and disaster management (with GCC during rains) to Anuppampattu Village Toilet Project and Project Akshayam (micro-credit system for women in rural parts), all while navigating the depths of the pandemic.

The passing of the collar worn by the president was no common affair. On a request made by Satish, all former presidents of the club stood in a line and passed the collar in chronological order of their appointment. “Chennai Towers is a strong building with a strong foundation of 24 pillars. It has had many strong past presidents, all with unique traits who have given support to this club…Pass (the collar) on as the torch or light passes on,” said Satish, who shared memorable moments with each former president.

When it finally reached him, he had much to acknowledge and many to thank. “I’m honoured and humbled to be appointed president for the year 2022-23, for this industrial and dynamic club. As a member since 1998 (the year of establishment), RCCT has been more than family to us and we have immense happiness (associated with it). Engaging members will take up core functions and we will try our best to serve the community and expand our projects.”

The focus of these projects will be cancer detection and cure with early detection, medical centre at ECR, education for the girl child and trying to create endowment, and environment, which is a new focus for the club, along with foundation, membership growth and public image. The event also witnessed the installation of the new board of directors for the club.